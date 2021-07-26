Emelia Brobbey threatens to sue Magdalene Love over claims she slept with Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 26 July 2021

• Magdalene Love alleged that Emelia had an amorous sexual relationship with Shatta Wale



• She has asked Magdalene to retract and apologize for the accusations



• Magdalene has apologized on social media following the directive



Actress, Emelia Brobbey has threatened to sue Magdalene Love over claims that she slept with Shatta Wale at a time when he was dating Michy.



The actress’s lawyers have issued a statement asking the alleged girlfriend of Shatta Wale to retract and apologize or face legal action.



One can recall that Magdalene in an attempt to expose Michy in a viral video revealed that Shatta Wale and Emelia Brobbey had sexual relations when he was still in a relationship with Michy.



Touching on Michy’s appearance on Emelia Brobbey’s ‘Okukuseku’ show in 2020, Magdalene labeled the actress a hypocrite for hosting Michy despite sleeping with her man.



But Emelia who has remained tight-lipped about the accusations for a while now has finally issued a statement to Magdalene through her lawyers.



“We have been instructed to demand a retraction of the said video forthwith and to further demand an unqualified apology from you. The retraction and apology should be given the same prominence as the original video. Please take note that if on or before the 25th July, 2021, you don’t retract the content of the video, accompanied by an unqualified apology to our client or delete the publications concerning our client, we have been instructed to proceed against you in a manner permissible under the law,” part of the statement read.



Shortly after the statement went viral, Magdalene took to social media to apologize as stipulated in the statement.



