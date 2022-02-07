Emelia Brobbey boasts of 150K views on YouTube in two weeks

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emelia Brobbey shares her proudest moment



Emelia says she has amassed over 150,000 views on latest song



Emelia Brobbey says Nana Ampadu gave her permission to sample his Emelia song



Ghanaian actress turned musician, Emelia Brobbey, was trolled when she decided to add music to her acting career in 2019 with her first single ‘Fa MeKo’.



The actress in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz shared her proud moments after amassing over 150,000 views on her latest single titled ‘Emelia’.



“I released Emelia two weeks ago and it already has over 150,000 views. I have monitored the comments under the video and there was no dislike and that means I’m doing something right. From the airplay, comments and feedback, I know that Ghanaians love my stuff,” she said.



Talking about her latest work, she also disclosed that she sought permission from the late Highlife veteran Nana Kwame Ampadu before sampling his Emelia song.



“I went to him with my team and told him I wanted to use my own name but I knew he had a song titled Emelia so he should grant me permission,” she disclosed.



Makoma has almost three million views on YouTube with her latest Emelia which was released two weeks ago garnering 157,670 views as of Tuesday, February 1, 2022.