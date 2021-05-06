Emelia Brobbey, Presec Old Boys and other rich men suprise Dr. Ofori Sarpong on his birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Rich Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong got a big surprise from his friends, some old boys of his high school – Presec, Emelia Brobbey, and others at his plush office in Accra as he celebrated his birthday.



The CEO of Special Industries and many others had no clue about this gesture from his friends and associates and as such he was caught by surprise.



In a video sighted online by zionfelix.net, the surprise for Dr. Ofori Sarpong was filled with chanting and singing of their school anthem and many other songs as they presented him with a beautiful birthday cake and a personalized pillow.



Dr. Ofori Sarpong shared an infectious smile throughout the moment to show that he indeed appreciated the gesture from his loved ones.



Watch the full video of the moment below:



