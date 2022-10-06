Emelia Baidoo to launch 'Onyame Nsa' album on October 16

Music of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: Naacy Alltunezgh

Gospel Music in Ghana on the global map is moving at a faster pace due to the release of soul-inspiring songs.



Rising Ghanaian gospel musician, Emelia Baidoo is set to launch her 1st Studio album on October 16, 2022, at the Revival Baptist Church – Bogoso.



The album which is under the label of Emellie Production has six songs with 'Onyame Nsa' which literally means God's hand, as the album title.



The six-track album, which comprises both worship and praises, will be the first album of the singer



Emelia Baidoo could be best defined as a young lady who is blessed with the potential of singing and truly believes in ministering of gospel songs to bring more people to God’s kingdom.



In an interview with Alltunezgh Emelia Baidoo revealed that the song eulogizes the good work of Almighty God in her life considering her background.



“If I look at the place we are coming from, we just have to praise his name for bringing us this far and ask for continued blessing from God.



“I anticipate that my upcoming album will help touch lives and draw people closer to their creator,” she said.



This album is in no two ways the best gift one can give himself.