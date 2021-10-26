Embrace your journey – Kofi Kinaata advises

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Singer Kofi Kinaata, also known as the ‘Fante rap god’ has disclosed that his new music video ‘Thy Grace I and Thy Grace II’ depict his life struggles as a musician.



According to Kofi Kinaata, one has to start from ground level before getting to the upper echelon of music.



Speaking on the Y Entertainment Podium on Y97.9FM with Macall Mensah, the award-winning musician said, “This is my story and not only the story of Kofi Kinaata. A story I think a lot of people can relate to.”



The video which was shot in Dubai shows Kofi Kinaata struggling and stranded on the desert, whilst the second video shows him being successful and having fun.



“Everyone starts from somewhere and the journey is never smooth. Know that it is a process,” he added.



The music video, which is currently making massive waves in Ghana is trending number 1 and number 3 respectively on YouTube.



Kinaata is also noted for his lyrical dexterity in terms of unique rhyme schemes and humorous Fante rap style, with a touch of traditional African proverbs in his local language to entertain and educate.



A notable line in the song like “Charcoal seller ba nu so hye white”- translated “Charcoal seller son too now wears a white shirt.”



This buttresses many views on how his songs are lyrically touching and sensible.



Kofi Kinaata has won Vodafone’s Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) songwriter of the year category for 4 consecutive times.