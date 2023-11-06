Embrace unity and collaboration for the sake of the industry’s growth - Juliet Asante to stakeholders

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, has passionately encouraged stakeholders in the film industry to set aside their differences and come together to foster the growth of a vibrant and dynamic sector.



Juliet, a celebrated actress, while expressing her concern about the lack of collaboration among industry players averred that Ghanaian film-makers do not join forces enough, stressing that growth of the movie industry’s potential is retarding due to that.



The actress, during a recent appearance on Graphic Showbiz’s X Dialogue Series bemoaned the lack of teamwork among Ghanaian film-makers and therefore encouraged them to join their resources together to produce high-quality films that could compete on the international level.



“Film-makers don’t join forces enough. For instance, if I have GH¢5,000 and another movie maker also has GH¢5,000, we can create something monumental instead of doing individual projects with our respective monies. Let’s put our resources together,” she said.



Juliet, while shedding light on the bad state of the country’s movie industry, opined that collaborating was key to overcoming the challenges faced by Ghanaian filmmakers. The CEO further emphasized on the need for unity and cooperation along the entire film production and distribution chain, including product placement, marketing, distribution and attracting investors.



“Currently, there is excessive, unnecessary competition. We need to be intentional about how everyone in the supply chain, from product placement to marketing, distribution, investors and film-makers, can work together to boost our industry”, she added.