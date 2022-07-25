Elizha gets nominated for 'Uncovered Artiste of the year' at GMA USA

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: Osafo Daniel

Hitz in Motion signee Michelle Elizabeth Okyere stage name Elizha has received her first international nomination at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA.



The "Police" crooner got nominated for the "Uncovered Artiste of the year". She's also expected to share the prestigious stage with Sonnie Badu, DBlack, KiDi, etc.



This happens to be the act’s highest honor in her music career and her first-ever international recognition.



The main event, slated for August 20, 2022, at the plush Lincoln Theater, Columbus Ohio, is dubbed ‘The Music Matters’.



Elizha whose government name is Michelle Elizabeth Okyere was born in Chicago to Ghanaian and Nigerian parents. And like most music makers, she’s had a soft spot for music from when she was still very young.



In the quest to become one of the best, she resorted to talent shows and other entertainment events. Elizha is up for the challenge now and you can simply tell by the charisma she oozes. The world is watching and Elizha is readying for the limelight.



Elizha has already shared the stage with some of Africa’s best talents including Peter of PSquare. She is on a mission to cement her legacy in this industry and with the volume of talent she possesses; it shouldn’t be long before we see her name amongst the best of the best.



