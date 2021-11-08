Elikem celebrates birthday with new love

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021
Celebrity tailor and former contestant of Big Brother Africa, Elikem Kumordzie, has celebrated his birthday with a woman he called ‘bae’.
Elikem Kumordzie who celebrated his birthday on Sunday shared videos of himself, a baby and a woman believed to be his new love at a family dinner.
The woman who is known on Instagram as Hajara Nsoh also shared a video of Elikem and their baby wishing him a happy birthday adding “I love you long time” to which Elikem also responded “you know I gotchu babe”.