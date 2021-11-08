Elikem celebrates birthday with new love

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Elikem reveals new woman and baby in a birthday post



• Elikem pampers himself with a spa treatment and dinner





• Elikem clocks 33



Celebrity tailor and former contestant of Big Brother Africa, Elikem Kumordzie, has celebrated his birthday with a woman he called ‘bae’.



Elikem Kumordzie who celebrated his birthday on Sunday shared videos of himself, a baby and a woman believed to be his new love at a family dinner.



The woman who is known on Instagram as Hajara Nsoh also shared a video of Elikem and their baby wishing him a happy birthday adding “I love you long time” to which Elikem also responded “you know I gotchu babe”.













Other stars, not just Elikem’s bae, wished him a happy birthday. He also shared a video of himself refusing to be ponded and holding tight onto a fellow tailor to avoid the water splash.In a video caption, he said “I refused to go down alone. Jonas the Tailor and Steven were the masterminds anyway. And I think Steven my cousin too, not just part of the #thetailor team."