Elikem Kumodzie shares video with his baby mama, son for the first time

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elikem Kumodzie shows off clothing design with baby mama, son



Elikem welcomes second child with model



Elikem, Babymama, and son join 'Whashawasay' challenge



Fashion Designer, Elikem Kumordzie has shared a video of his baby mama and son on his Social Media page, Instagram.



Elikem Kumodzie who recently welcomed his second child with a model, who goes by the name Hajara Nsoh, was captured together with her and their baby, joining the 'Whashawasay' challenge which has gone viral on Social Media.



Wearing a matching green outfit from one of Elikem’s collections, Hajara Nsoh faced the camera while Elikem held their son as they danced.



Below is the video



