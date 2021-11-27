You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 27Article 1411159

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elikem Kumodzie shares video with his baby mama, son for the first time

Fashion Designer, Elikem Kumordzie has shared a video of his baby mama and son on his Social Media page, Instagram.

Elikem Kumodzie who recently welcomed his second child with a model, who goes by the name Hajara Nsoh, was captured together with her and their baby, joining the 'Whashawasay' challenge which has gone viral on Social Media.

Wearing a matching green outfit from one of Elikem’s collections, Hajara Nsoh faced the camera while Elikem held their son as they danced.

Below is the video

