Eli Six_30 releases highlife track ‘Abrokyire’

Ghanaian singer, Eli Six_30 has released a new track, christened 'Abrokyire'.



"Abrokyire’, according to the budding artiste is an imaginary broken heart song which blends reggae on a rise tempo especially at the chorus.



In this beautiful piece, Eli Six_30 tells a story of a man who travelled abroad to seek greener pastures. He chronicles the feeling of dejection that engulfs him following his trips and reminisces the memories he shared with his girlfriend.



The girlfriend in dealing with the pain of her partner’s trip to ‘Abrokyire’ finds solace in another man and completely ignores her old guy.



The man becomes worried and unable to deal with the pain of losing his girlfriend/wife who has now found joy in another man.



The man misses her more especially in times of rainfall and this is captured in the very beginning of the song.



The song targets Ghanaians abroad who are without their partners as well as persons experiencing broken heart.



This song has no limitation in terms of sex, gender, class or what have you. It blends Twi, English and the Pidgin language.



In a nutshell this piece has the chill, sad, love, broken heart and the story telling mood, hence every listener, can relate.



Watch a live performance of the song below



