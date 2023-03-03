Election result: Tinubu’s victory divides celebrities

Entertainment of Friday, 3 March 2023

Following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect, Nigerians, especially celebrities, have reacted differently.



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had, in the early hours on Wednesday, declared Tinubu the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election and presented him with a certificate of return a few hours later.



Reacting after the INEC declaration, a famous musician, who was the first celebrity to endorse Peter Obi, Peter Okoye, professionally known as Mr P, in a tweet, said, “Dear H.E PETER OBI your mandate can only be delayed, but cannot be denied. Thank you, Nigerians.”



Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva in a post shared on Twitter, wrote: Congratulations Nigeria. We live in a country where we are able to vote despite the myriad challenges we face. We have a new President-Elect. Love and good wishes to everyone and their families. May we reap the benefits of socio-economic growth, good governance, justice and peace.”



Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, known by her stage name Simi, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said “the power of choice is the power to decide, and when you decide wrong, it’s the power to change your mind. When you decide right, it’s the power to win. It’s one of the worst things to steal from a person.



“Even God, the all knowing, understood the power of choice, the necessity of it and gave us free will. People need the power to choose their path unhindered, even if it’s a bad choice. You take that away, and you have a shell of a man, a woman. You have almost nothing.”



Actor Odunlade Adekola, in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, shared a video showing the moment Tinubu was seen celebrating his win and prayed for the president-elect.



He wrote: “Congratulations to the president elect. Baba Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat. I pray God will give you wisdom and knowledge to rule and make our country Nigeria a better country to be proud of.”



Actor Yomi Gold also, in a post on Instagram, congratulated the president-elect and charged him not to disappoint Nigerians.



He wrote: “Congratulations @officialasiwajubat. Be the best president. Show the world it’s not about age but a working structure that will make life better for everyone in Nigeria. You can do it, sir. You have everything. Please give Nigeria a better life. Congratulations once again.”



Also, actor Kanayo O. Kanayo whose birthday was on Wednesday didn’t take the loss so well as he told fans that he wouldn’t be celebrating his birthday this year.



Kanayo, who was a strong supporter of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi wrote: “I’m not celebrating my birthday today because INEC sold shame in the market. God bless you, my followers and well-wishers, for your support and prayers.”



Actor Junior Pope wrote: “My Heart Bleeds. This hurts differently, INEC, who does that? Broad daylight?



“There is absolutely no celebration across the country, only from a selfish few. Give us our mandate and see a repeat of the Olympics 96 Celebrations. Not only across the country but WORLDWIDE. Where do we go from here?What do we do? Who comes to our aid?”



Anita Joseph, reacting to Peter Obi’s loss on her Instagram page after the INEC declaration, said: “I just woke up, and the Internet is blazing. @peterobigregory posterity will never forget. I’m proud to be an Obedient. So Proud I voted for my conscience let me borrow @iyaboojofespris words, my conscience won. It is well. We will not forget. It will be in our records we tried to do our best, but then, they made it what became Shalom.”



Also reacting to Obi’s loss, actress Kate Henshaw shared a picture of Obi and reinstated that she remains resolute in support of his candidacy.



Kate wrote: “I remain resolute in my support of you @peterobigregory. I don’t give up on all the things my eyes have seen inside my own life and in this beloved country.”



Actress Destiny Etiko tweeted: “God cannot be questioned, my people. We voted, and we won. GOD, we still have strong faith in you. INEC has disappointed and broken the hearts of innocent citizens of Nigeria that came out en mass to vote.”



Actor Kehinde Adams, better known as Lege Miami, took to social media to taunt his senior colleague, Iyabo Ojo.



Sharing a video of himself singing and dancing as he taunted Iyabo, Lege added that despite all of the actress’s efforts for Peter Obi, Tinubu still won the election.



Similarly, actress Iyabo Ojo in her reaction to Obi’s loss, wrote: “I’m so proud and so happy that I stood on the right path, and I will forever stand on the right path.



“I stand and stand strongly obedient whether INEC elects you, President, or not, @peterobigregory. You are a great man. Please, fellow obedient, be calm. No one and nothing is worth dying for. We live to fight another day. Please embrace peace, and let’s allow the right people of the law to handle the case. History will never forget the obedient movement. Love you all.”



Actress Eniola Badmus also said, “Congratulations, daddy @officialasiwajubat. Allow me to re-introduce myself.”