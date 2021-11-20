Efya calls on investors to support talents in Ghana

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Songstress Efya has called on corporate Ghana and other organizations to invest in Ghanaian talents.



She argues that a lack of financial support will kill talents in the country.



The ‘Best In Me’ singer pointed out that talents in the arts and entertainment industry really need support. Yet, investors are unwilling to invest in these talents.



On the #YHavoc Twitter Space hosted by YFM, the singer advised, “Sometimes you go pitch to some companies and they’ll tell you that all this is weird. I feel like they should also be open-minded to new ideas from the creators because nobody is trying to do something that maybe somebody’s done already, you know. And there’s so many ideas that if we could make them into reality, it will really, really help us to translate as we need to be mentally.”



“If we pay attention to some of the weird talents, we could actually crack something because being weird doesn’t mean like you’re out of place, it just means that you’re different. So in the end everybody is different, one way or another,” she added.



Efya concluded by stating that there are a lot of amazing creatives in Ghana. However, it will take some kind of financial support to “enable” these talents blossom.



Efya is an award-winning artiste who is known for some of her songs such as ‘One of Your Own’, Little Things’, ‘Best In Me’, among others. Among the many awards, she has won seven Ghana Music Awards, two City People Awards, a Best Female nomination at the 2014 MTV African Music Awards and an Artist Of The Decade nomination at the 2018 VGMAs.