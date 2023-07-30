Efya, R2Bees chill with Wizkid but can’t join him on big stages – BullGod

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Showbiz critic, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod or BullGod has lashed out at Ghanaian artistes for missing out on international stages.



The artiste manager alleged in a Facebook post that R2Bees and Efya only smoke and have fun with Nigerian artiste, Wizkid whenever he’s in Ghana.



According to the entertainment pundit, he doesn’t understand why Ghana missed out at WizKid’s sold-out concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“So R2Bees and Efya will smoke, drink and chill with Wizkid anytime he’s in Ghana but can’t join him on international stages and showcase their talents to the world?



“Again Ghana missed out on national duties at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, yesterday.



“What is wrong with us?,” he rhetorically asked sighted by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com



However, in a quick confirmation, it has been established that Ghanaian singer, King Promise performed at WizKid’s concert in London.



