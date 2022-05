Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Popular television star of ‘Efiawura’ fame Nana Yaw Kwakye has died.



Apart from acting, Mr Kwakye was also a member of Accra-based Radio Gold's newspaper review team.



Mr Kwakye had been unwell for a while.



He died in the early hours of today, Wednesday, 4 May 2022