Efia Odo tops Twitter trends with her 'no vaccination' tweet

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo fights for individuals to have a choice in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine



The socialite ‘informs’ that malaria kills more than Covid-19



Ghana will fine US$3,500 per passenger with the Covid-19



Social media users on Twitter have reacted to Efia Odo’s tweet on why she disagrees with the government on making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for Ghanaians and for all coming into the country in the festive season.



Ghana's authorities are worried about a new wave of coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant among international arrivals.



All arriving passengers above the age of 18 will be required to present proof of vaccination to enter the country. Other travel measures (pre-arrival and arrival tests) remain in place, while domestic measures remain unchanged.



Reacting to this development, the socialite shared the government cannot make vaccination compulsory.



According to Efia Odo, the malaria parasite has killed more people and it should be a choice of an individual to take the Covid-19 vaccine.



“Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine. Taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz I’m not taking any disapproved vaccine”, she tweeted.





Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine. Taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz Im not taking any disapproved vaccine. — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) December 14, 2021

However, Twitter users have lambasted her for her opinion, describing her comment as shallow.Read below some tweets from users: