Efia Odo to be arrested and prosecuted?

Entertainment of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abrantepa sits with his able panelists to discuss relevant arts and entertainment issues in this edition of Bloggers’ Forum on GhanaWeb TV.



The spotlight is on Efia Odo and Stonebwoy.



An unperturbed Efia Odo continues to defend her decision to wear see-through apparel to Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ album listening session despite the incessant calls for her arrest and subsequent prosecution.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw in an interview with GhanaWeb has called on the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the Cybercrime Unit to immediately arrest the actress for wearing a sheer dress that exposed her breast and nipples during the launch of the rapper’s album on April 21.



"Our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest... We need to guard our public morals."



"Efia Odo's pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency. We have a law in the country that guards against our morals, the law is such that don't promote obscene or pornographic material... we can equate this one to Wisa's case who was sentenced for showing his manhood.



Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen on Okay FM remarked that his colleague, Maurice Ampaw has a point.



“When you look at Act 29 very well, it’s exposure and Efia Odo must be prosecuted. This is the argument of lawyer Maurice Ampaw.



"Efia Odo too can say ‘I’m Efia Odo, this is my dressing, I’ve not gone contrary to the laws.’ But seriously speaking, if you look at the laws of the country very well, it looks like I may side with Maurice Ampaw because if you’re defining nudity and exposure, it looks like Efia Odo’s photo falls under that but I don’t want to comment on it," Nana Obiri Boahen stated.



Efia Odo, a TV personality, however, contends that the attention should rather be on criminals who are inconveniencing innocent people. Away from the law, we focus on its repercussions on the album.



Stonebwoy’s disclaimer on SIDICOIN is also tabled for a discussion in this edition of Bloggers’ Forum as the Bank of Ghana warns against cryptocurrency.



