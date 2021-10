Efia Odo talks too much – Kwasi Aboagye

Entertainment of Monday, 4 October 2021

Renowned Radio presenter on Peace FM, Kwasi Aboagye has reacted to some comments made by Efia Odo in recent weeks.



Efia Odo has received media attention for the past weeks following her radio and television show appearance.





She also appeared on Kwasi Aboagye’s Peace FM where he had a sit-down with radio presenter Halifax.



On that program, the socialite delved into her earnings and how she survives financially as well as some family matters. She told Halifax that she charges brands a whopping $5,000 per post on her Instagram page.



According to Kwasi Aboagye, some of the things Efia Odo spoke about shouldn’t have been said or they could have been said in a better way.



One of the things that got his attention, was Efia Odo’s $5,000 claim per Instagram post. He added that she should be truthful.



Watch the video below: