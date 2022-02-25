You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 25Article 1477586

Entertainment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo sparks depression rumours again

Efia Odo discloses being fed up on earth

Efia Odo’s tweet causes stir

Fans sympathize with Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite, Andreas Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has shared some depressing posts online which has caught the attention of Twitter users.

This happens to be one out of the many times the Ghanaian socialite has shared posts that suggest she is in a mentally-unstable place.

Unclear what necessitated her post, the bubbly Efia Odo who has been inactive on social media lately, took to Twitter and wrote; “An alien should come for me, I’m tired of earth.”

Her tweet has since garnered several reactions from users who have expressed all sorts of comments including words of encouragement.

Efia Odo has in a number of instances deactivated her social media accounts in order to protect her sanity from trolls.

