Efia Odo shows her 'wild side' in new video

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress promotes Gyakie's latest song



Efia Odo rebuked on Twitter



Fan jumps to Efia Odo's defense



Efia Odo's attempt to promote Gyakie's new single has once again attracted backlash from the 'righteous' community on Twitter who have always had issues with her semi-nude outfits which they believe have a negative impact on the young who take inspiration from her.



The actress and brand influencer in a tweet earlier this month revealed that she had taken a break from the stress in the country with a trip to the United States after continuously being called out for her post on Ghana's bad governance or her choice of dressing.



Although she has 'escaped' from Ghana, Efia was on Monday rebuked by a section of her followers appalled by a video that captured her dancing to Gyakie's latest single titled 'Something' in skimpy butt-shorts and a crop top.



She accepted not being a 'decent' girl when a fan wrote: "what you wearing is not decent."



A die-fan of Efia Odo educated the public on her early upbringing in the US and the reason why she feels comfortable in wild outfits usually tagged as indecent by some Ghanaians.



Efia retweeted the post that read: "You guys are here talking about her dressing, she just did a simple video to promote Gyakie's song, did she wear this out? What of bikini pictures you guys have been liking on this platform, tell me the difference between this and bikini. The girl was raised in the USA, this is her nature."



Watch the video below:







