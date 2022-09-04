Efia Odo reveals she’s been celibate for some time now

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress, Efia Odo has revealed that she’s been celibate for some time now.



The Ghanaian actress who seems to have relocated back to her base in the United States of America made this known in a tweet she shared with her followers.



Efia Odo said, “Been celibate for so long I never wanna sex again”.



It’s not clear if the former actress has been heartbroken in recent times but her tweets have pointed to the fact that “men are scam”.



In recent times most women complain about men and how they treat them in relationships.



Marriages have lasted for two weeks just because the two involved in the marriage do not see eye to eye; a worrying feature of our society now.