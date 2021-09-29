You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 29Article 1368940

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Disclaimer

Source: zionfelix.net

Efia Odo goes bonkers on Sista Afia again on social media

Efia Odo and Sista Afia Efia Odo and Sista Afia

There is another catfight between Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo and musician Sista Afia on social media.

The two entertainers have been at each other’s throats for a while and at the least provocation, they both take to social media to dirty themselves and later on make peace.

In their latest episode of cat and rat fight, Efia Odo decided to take to her Twitter timeline to described Sista Afia as a ‘pu$$y a$$ b!tch’ in reaction to the latter’s decision to comment on her assertion that Ghanaian celebs who always take to social media to show off their new iPhones is embarrassing.

In a reaction to that statement by Efia Odo, the ‘Weather’ hitmaker took to the comment section of the page of popular blogger Nkonkonsa to chuckle by writing ‘Mtewwww!’

This simple comment apparently did not sit down with Efia Odo who took to Twitter to fire her hard.

See the screenshots below



