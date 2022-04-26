Efia Odo goes berserk as calls for her arrest heighten

Efia Odo shows up at Kwesi Arthur's event, exposes her nipples



Television personality, Efia Odo is irked by the incessant calls for her arrest, wondering why the suggestions have been intensified when she didn’t hurt a fly.



Efia Odo has in a tweet fumed with rage, asking people to leave her alone and channel their energies into something profitable. Her bewilderment is why people have an interest in her arrest when criminals are parading around and causing harm to innocent people.



“You won’t go and arrest people who do illegal mining, the two pimples on my chest is what you’re worried about? Set your priorities straight and get off my chest! Jokers!” her tweet, Tuesday, read.



The celebrity who graced Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ album listening session on Thursday, April 21, 2022, exposed her body in black see-through apparel, an act that engendered controversy.



A section of the public, including lawyer Maurice Ampaw, called for Efia Odo’s arrest on the basis that her appearance was not different from Wisa Greid who was punished by the law for exposing his penis during a performance at the 2015 edition of Decemba 2 Rememba.



The lawyer in an interview with GhanaWeb called on the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, and the Cybercrime Unit to immediately arrest Efia Odo for what he described as indecent exposure.



"As of now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest… We need to guard our public morals.



"Efia Odo's pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency. We have a law in the country that guards against our morals, the law is such that don't promote obscene or pornographic material... we can equate this one to Wisa's case who was sentenced for showing his manhood. There is no difference between the two and currently, the picture is trending, making it very serious...it is a crime because she posted it on the cyber (social media),” he exclusively told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, Kwesi Arthur has labeled Efia Odo as a confident woman who is not afraid to show herself. The comment was a direct reaction to the dress she wore for his event.



Speaking on Okay101.7FM with, Monday, April 25, the musician said: "I can't be embarrassed by that because I invited her to my album launch and she honoured the invitation and showed up. In terms of what she wore, I think she is a confident woman and she is not afraid of showing herself or being herself."



"I admire her for that but people should up and we did what we were supposed to do on that night and I am grateful for that," Kwesi Arthur added.





