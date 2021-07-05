Efia Odo 'gives up' on #FixTheCountry campaign

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

One of the loud voices in the #FixTheCountry campaign, Efia Odo has announced that she is going on a hiatus from social media as well as her role in the #FixTheCountry campaign.



According to the activist, she is turning political and that is not what or who she is.



An Instagram post on her official page sighted by GhanaWeb on Monday, July 5 revealed her intentions of taking a break.



The content of the post gives away a lot of sad emotions the actress might be going through at the moment.



She wrote, “I will like to take this time to let you all know that I’m going on a hiatus. My mental health is at stake at the moment. My love for this country and humanity has turned into something else I am not, political. I am of peace and equality. My heart and intentions are as pure as gold. Things are too heavy for me right now. Take care.”



Efia Odo has been at the centre of the #Fixthecoutry campaign since it began on social media.



She has also championed the cause for the campaign both on social media, the streets and even got arrested in the process after an unlawful protest by some of the supporters of the #FixTheCountry campaign outside the courthouse.



