Efia Odo gives social media troll a dose of his own medicine

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo talks about a scene in Emily In Paris series



Cyberbully reacts to her tweet about the series on Twitter



The actress tackles the social media troll



Ghanaian social media influencer cum actress, Efia Odo, has clapped back at a social media troll.



The troll personalised Efia Odo's quote from a movie, thinking she was talking about herself.



The actress who reacted to a Netflix series titled ‘Emily In Paris’ shared a line from the movie that read 'Expensive s3x is better than a cheap date', with the #EmilyInParis.



A tweep named Kobina Eduah, who assumed it was about her life, attacked the actress in a rebuttal tweet.



“That ur sugar daddy’s sex is not good sex, stop bragging here and date a young guy like me and see if sex is expensive as you are saying,” Kobina Eduah wrote.



After sighting the post, Efia Odo asked the tweep to check the hashtag and stop making a fool of himself.



"I can see you don't have a Netflix account. Check your hashtag and stop making a fool of yourself," she wrote on her Twitter page on November 22, 2021.



