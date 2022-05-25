Efia Odo gives a throwback of her wild look at Cardi B's concert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Efia Odo shares one of her wildest looks



Efia turns heads at Kwesi Arthurs album launch



What popular actress wore at Cardi B's concert in Accra



When American rapper, Cardi B first stepped foot in Ghana in December 2019, a host of celebrities including Efia Odo turned out for her controversial 'meet and greet session' and musical concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Television personality, Efia Odo, made it a point to turn heads with her little silver dress that gave away a lot of skin. She topped social media trends with some critics calling her out for exposing her body in public.



Fast forward to May 24, 2022, Andrea Owusu, took to her Twitter platform to remind fans that she is the 'it girl', the only personality rated as the 'baddest' in the country when it comes to wild outfits.



The 28-year-old actress on the night of Cardi B's performance wore a glittery bra and a matching panty that had a little covering on the front and back.



Efia's throwback video captioned "I’m great" has received mixed reactions from followers, especially those who were not 'feeling' the look. However, fans who are used to her style celebrated her confidence.



It would be recalled that Efia made headlines back in April when she wore a black sheer dress that put on display her bare breast at the album listening of rapper Kwesi Arthur.



Check out the video below:











