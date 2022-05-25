You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 25Article 1545797

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo gives a throwback of her wild look at Cardi B's concert

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Actress Efia Odo play videoActress Efia Odo

Efia Odo shares one of her wildest looks

Efia turns heads at Kwesi Arthurs album launch

What popular actress wore at Cardi B's concert in Accra

When American rapper, Cardi B first stepped foot in Ghana in December 2019, a host of celebrities including Efia Odo turned out for her controversial 'meet and greet session' and musical concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Television personality, Efia Odo, made it a point to turn heads with her little silver dress that gave away a lot of skin. She topped social media trends with some critics calling her out for exposing her body in public.

Fast forward to May 24, 2022, Andrea Owusu, took to her Twitter platform to remind fans that she is the 'it girl', the only personality rated as the 'baddest' in the country when it comes to wild outfits.

The 28-year-old actress on the night of Cardi B's performance wore a glittery bra and a matching panty that had a little covering on the front and back.

Efia's throwback video captioned "I’m great" has received mixed reactions from followers, especially those who were not 'feeling' the look. However, fans who are used to her style celebrated her confidence.

It would be recalled that Efia made headlines back in April when she wore a black sheer dress that put on display her bare breast at the album listening of rapper Kwesi Arthur.

Check out the video below:





Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

John Mahama and Inusah Fuseini

John Mahama, Inusah Fuseini pop up in new documents on Achimota Forest Reserve

Sportsleading sports icon

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Asiedu Nketiah, John Dramani Mahama and Sharaf Mahama

Mahama's son, Asiedu Nketia's nephew: Four Ghanaian footballers who are related to politicians

Businessleading business icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

FULL TEXT: Akufo-Addo’s address at 2022 AfDB annual meeting

Africaleading africa news icon

EFF protesters will march on Tshwane

South Africa's EFF pickets to demand French withdrawal from Africa

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Maame Akosua Serwaa-Gyening is a paediatric nurse and the author of this piece

Neonatal Jaundice: Chronicles of a paediatric nurse