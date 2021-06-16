Efia Odo calls on Ghana Police to join #FixTheCountry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Andrea Owusu who is popularly known as Efia Odo has called on officers of the Ghana Police Service to join the #FixTheCountry movement.



In a post on Twitter, the video vixen spoke about the poor state of police bungalows in the country and how ironically, government housing systems built have been abandoned halfway through.



Efia Odo questioned why housing units are being left to rot while officers of the Ghana Police Service continue to live in shacks and deteriorating structures.



She enquired if the police in spite of all this, will like to join the fight to #FixTheCountry or not.



She wrote: “Police bungalows are nothing to be proud about and housing projects are deteriorating by the day. What is really wrong with our system? They waste money on projects and leave it to rot. Just a waste of money!! Ghana police are you sure you don’t wanna join #FixTheCountry?”



