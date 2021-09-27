Efia Odo breaks down in tears as she opens up on her relationship with her father

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Andrea Owusu, who is popularly known as Efia Odo, has opened up on the relationship between herself and her father.



Those who follow Efia Odo’s media engagements very well will notice that the social media influencer mostly mentions her mother and hardly talks about her father.



But for the first time in a long time, Efia Odo spoke about her father and it took her to tears. She spoke on Peace 104.3 FM on the 'Entertainment Review'.



The actress revealed that "Growing up for me wasn’t easy because my mother was a single parent. My mother traveled abroad when I was 1 year old and I stayed with the grandmother until I left for America at the age of 5.



"There was no communication between myself and my father when I was abroad. When I came back to Ghana for 3 years, my father and I were not talking because there was no relation," she added.



Although she talks to her father now, Efia Odo said she finds it difficult to tell him she loves him, and anytime she says it, she doesn’t mean it although she tries to.



Watch video below:



