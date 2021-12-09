Effia MP refused to assist me in Mathematics – Joe Beecham recounts

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Pastor Joe Beecham recounts his encounter with Effia MP



Musician claims MP refused to assist him



Singer details academic life



Pastor Joe Beecham, a renowned gospel musician and preacher, has recounted an unfriendly encounter he had with one of his lecturers at T Poly, Joseph Cudjoe, who is now the Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency in the Western Region.



According to him, he had difficulty in comprehending Mathematics and as an introvert, it was difficult for him to come out to express his fears.



He told Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV that, one day he approached his lecturer who now doubles as the Minister of Public Enterprises and pleaded for help in the subject because he even struggled to pass his sixth form Maths and Economics, especially the calculation part but the lecturer refused.



“I had a problem with Maths from class one to the extent that one of my teachers dusted my face with chalk. I am very sensitive, so, the thing got to me and whenever it is Maths time in school, I become scared. I never excelled in Maths all my life. I don’t understand why A and 2 should be friends…I struggled in Maths.



“So, one day, I approached Minister and I told him that, I go to national programmes to minister with some big artistes but I have a problem in Maths, so, I want him to help me anyhow he can…I was more into reading subjects. When I approached Honourable, he gave it to me saying ‘go away, I can’t do anything, my friend’ so, I became afraid,” Joe Beecham recounted.



Pastor Joe Beecham indicated that, when the hand of God became bigger upon him, he decided to heed to the call instead of being in school to struggle through some courses he couldn’t comprehend.



