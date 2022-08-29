Education is important - Obaapa Christy after failing to write B.E.C.E

Entertainment of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has disclosed that she finally sees the importance of education after running away from writing her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Speaking on Rainbow Radio, the songstress said, one needs a positive attitude to sail through school smoothly.



“I have come to discover that education is important. You need a positive mindset to succeed.



“If I had that positive mindset, I think I would have made it. But it is not too late. I will be going back to school. It is not too late to go back to school,” she said.



The gospel artiste also added that, if God was to bless people according to their level of education, she would be at the bottom of the list of candidates.



“If God only blessed people according to their level of education, I will not be where I am today. God gave me something, and that is what I have done all these years.”



Obaapa Christy has announced a special concert to mark her 20th anniversary in the gospel music scene.



The concert will be held at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) main auditorium on September 4, 2022.



