Educate your children to watch local movies, stop the telenovelas - Apostle Agyekum

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian International preacher, Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum, in an exclusive interview on ' Skbeatz Records Show' has urged all parents and guardians to educate their wards to watch more of Ghanaian local contents.



His reason for this assertion is that it would help institute the Ghanaian youth to understand and learn more about their culture and shun learning uncivilised manners and attitudes which is against their proper upbringing.



"If you want today's generation to love the nation, to help develop a passion for the betterment of our nation Ghana, then we need to start training the youth of today more about our culture through our movies and contents.



"Parents, allow your children to start watching our local movies. Educate them to watch movies that have something to do with our culture.



"The more we allow our children to watch foreign movies, we brainwash our children to think and behave differently like the way the white men do, talk and behave," he asserted.



He added: "When this happens, they'd begin to assume and believe that white men are better than black men, which is totally wrong. It's not too late to change that theory."



Apostle Agyekum further said that if we teach our children more of our culture, they will grow to become responsible citizens.





