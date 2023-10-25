Edem rubbishes GHAMRO, labels it a ‘bomb’ institution

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Rapper cum entrepreneur, Denning Edem Hotor famously known as ‘Edem’ has slammed the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) for failing to deliver on its mandate.



According to him, his decision to exit GHAMRO stemmed from the fact that he was not reaping the benefits due him as a musician considering his output in the music industry.



The Ghanaian rapper who was displeased with the turnout of events described GHAMRO as a ‘bomb institution’ due to its inability to function properly for members to benefit from their services.



Speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on the 3FM Drive, Edem disclosed that GHAMRO made a payment of GH¢1,000 to its members after six months.



He lamented how a musician was expected to survive on such a meager sum considering the investment their career requires.



“GHAMRO is a bomb institution. Any institution that cannot foster the interest of its people is a bomb institution because you're supposed to foster the interest of your people. I was a member but not any longer. If you are giving your members GH¢1,000 in six months, how do you expect them to survive?



“And you're supposed to fight for the cost of members. Whilst I'm talking about this, the owners of the media houses also have a small share that they don't want to pay for the music they play. May God touch their heart to do that,” he established.



Meanwhile, Edem is the latest to join the tall list of musicians who have criticized the music rights organization.



Most of the complaints hinge on the meager sums of money being paid to beneficiaries.



