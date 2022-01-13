Edem reveals details of his conversation with a Ghanaian producer

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Edem 'rejects' Nigerian beat



Ghanaian producer offers Edem a quick solution to making hits



Fans send advice to Edem



Rapper Edem was in shock when a Ghanaian producer who reached out to him disclosed that he has a "Nigerian style of beat" that could earn him a banger.



His mentality of rating Nigerian beats above local and authentic Ghanaian beats has made Edem question if indeed the country has run out of style when it comes to selling our music.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Edem made it known that he didn't buy the idea especially when he has been calling for the support of local acts and times relating to Ghana.



His post read: "A ghana producer just called me. He said I want to work with you and I have all the Nigerian style of beat” ...Ghana style finish ooo yieee."



In reaction to the tweet, Koto Banter added that producers need to explore the various sounds from all the regions in Ghana as a means to promote their culture.



He wrote: "It shows the lack of depth of this person... we’ve not fully explored the native sounds with been blessed with from the north down to the coast. Meanwhile, these people have always been tapping into our sounds and ‘owning’ it...smh."



Another, tweep named Marcus added that it is time for Ghanaians to patronise and push local content.



"You see! It's true some of us, Ghanaians are part of the problem. That's coming from a Ghanaian producer.....no seriousness," he wrote.



Meanwhile, some tweeps argued that music is universal and for that matter, Edem should be able to adapt to change and jump on a beat that is trendy whether or not it sounds Ghanaian.



Patho on Twitter had this to say: "But you guys vibe to amapiano sound, reggae, hip hop now it is afrobeat sound reigning i dont think it is bad that the producer to offered it.... Unless you have an issue with Nigeria."



Also, Overlord advised Edem to accept the 'Nigerian beat'. He wrote: "Chairman collect the beat ooo, e be what they people Dey like you go give them, I remember when the azonto beat Dey top, the musician in Nigeria had to use the azonto beat because that be what the people they like that time."



Edem has released a new single titled 'Are You Mad?' which features Kelvyboy.



