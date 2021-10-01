Edem recruits budding ‘Gbevu Nation’ rappers on new banger titled, ‘Woss’

Entertainment of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

From the camp of Gbevu Nation’ and VRMG comes another incredible banger titled ‘Woss’.



‘Woss’ stems from the ewe language phrase ‘Wosege’ which connotes to ‘They will hear of me’.



Edem in this latest single recruited some talented rappers from the ‘Gbevu camp’ which comprises of Kay Stun, Andre Marrs, Adjavi Jose, Keeny Ice, Squyb.



Style and dexterity were on display as these gentlemen did justice to the song by showcasing their rap prowess.



In the video which was released on October 1, 2021, Edem was captured in a long convoy/entourage while embarking on a journey to the Volta region.



He was also captured exhibiting some gestures to reinstate his undisputed title as the ‘King of the Volta’ and one of the top rappers in Ghana.



Notwithstanding, the whole ‘Gbevu nation’ team rallied around Edem to offer their support in the colorful video.



Watch the video below:



