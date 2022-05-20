Edem marks his birthday with stunning pictures

Entertainment of Friday, 20 May 2022

Rapper Edem has marked his birthday with some pictures he has shared on social media that has got fans flooding him with wishes.



The artiste who clothe himself in a white kaftan in three different poses he shared on Twitter accompanied his post with a beautiful message on his birthday expressing his joy for clocking another year.



The post by the 'Gbevu' hitmaker requested one thing from his fans in his message that read, “Happy + 1... All fans go watch and subscribe to my channel…That’s all I wish and want on my bday…So much music on the way.”



Some of the messages that celebrated the rapper’s big day read, “More of Jah Jah Blessing. Blessed Earthstrong Legend. More strength to carry on,” a user said.



Another added saying, “Jux done wif the video on YouTube. Mad!!! Can't convince me u ain't a dancer. Happy birthday."



