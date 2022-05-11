Edem highlights relevant changes in the musical scene young artistes can capitalise on

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian ace rapper, Denning Edem Hotor, known as Edem, believes a lot has changed in the music industry than in the early years of his career.



Speaking in an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s ‘Drye of Your Lyfe’, he attributed the evolution of the Ghanaian music space to technology and advised emerging talents to make the best of the opportunities available.



Edem noted that one of the significant changes in the music industry has to do with the physical meeting with another artiste for a joint record. He revealed that he has an unreleased record with Nigeria’s Skales even when they are yet to see each other for the first time.



“One of the things that have changed drastically in the music space is collaborations without meeting people. Because back in the day you’ll always have to meet people to collaborate. Those days if you want to do a song with Tinny or Samini and the likes, you all have to be in the studio. Now I have a song with Patoranking and we did the song before we met. I have another unreleased song with Skales. We have recorded a song but we haven’t met each other yet,” he said.



“I think the other change for me is now artistes no longer go to concerts with a show CD. You needed to go to the studio, arrange your playlists in your preferred order with all the necessary effects you want,” he continued.



He advised young talents to make adequate use of the streaming services to tailor their music to the right market.



“Creatives around the music are also now people you need to promote. You didn’t need people like dancers after shooting videos in the days. Now you need to keep them around to do some routine and promotional videos on TikTok and stuff like that. Another change I think it’s very powerful is that you can find where your music is being consumed and move there.



"In the past, you’ll be there and a friend will just say he has been to this country and heard your songs. But now you could go on your phone and to the major streaming platforms to see stuff for yourself.”