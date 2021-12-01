Edem donates to tidal wave victims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Edem has distributed some items to victims of the recent tidal wave that hit parts of the Volta Region.



One can recall that over 200 homes were destroyed by the high tides that swept through some communities in the region.



Earlier, some residents of the Keta Municipality were rendered homeless after the waves swept through their homes on November 9, 2021.



Communities such as Abutiakope, Kedzikope, Keta Central, Dzita, Agbledomi, Atiteti, Agokedzi, and Fuveme were largely affected to the extent that residents had nothing to salvage.



Households, individuals, fishing equipment, livestock, and properties running into thousands of cedis were displaced.



But in a bit to help salvage the situation and share some hope, Edem as part of his social intervention has distributed some items to support victims of the wave.



The versatile rapper, being an Anlo native delivered the items to the victims on December 1, 2021.



“My team and I made some donations to the victims of the Tidal Wave along the coastal belt of my Home Region.We also visited some of the affected areas to touch base with victims just to share a few words,” he wrote as a caption to some pictures from the donation being splashed on his Facebook wall.



