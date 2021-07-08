Edem contemplates releasing two 'mad tunes' he recorded with Castro in 2014

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Multiple award-winning recording artiste and entertainer, Edem known in real life as Denning Edem Hotor has said he is thinking of releasing two monstrous bangers he recorded with musician Castro in 2014.



The ‘Koene’ hitmaker made this disclosure on his social media handle when he revealed that he recorded two songs with Castro a week before his disappearance in 2014.



Edem remarked, “Dear Castro We recorded two mad Tunes…A week later you left…Thinking of releasing them..What y’all think?”



Reminiscing his fond memories of Castro, who has been declared dead after seven years of his weird disappearance at the Ada Estuary, Edem shared Castro’s 2014 Instagram post with both of them in the recording studio.



Section 33 of Ghana’s Evidence Act states that if a person has not been heard of for seven years despite diligent effort to find that person, he will be presumed dead.