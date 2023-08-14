Eddie Nartey slammed for re-marrying, two years after his wife’s death

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media has reacted to the recent marriage of Ghanaian actor and movie producer Eddie Nartey, two years after the tragic demise of his wife, Vida Obenewah Nartey.



The traditional marriage of the actor and his new love took place on August 12, 2023, with many notable celebrities and industry big names in attendance.



However, netizens on social media have expressed skepticism at the new marriage, with some claiming it's too early for such a thing to happen.



Others asked the question of whether the new lady had been in his life before his wife’s death.



The issue of how long a widower should mourn his wife before re-marrying also popped up.



Read the comments and posts below:





ID/EB