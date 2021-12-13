Ed Sheeran says he is obsessed with Fireboy's 'Peru', hints of remix

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award-winning singer, Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be featuring on Fireboy DML’s ‘Peru’ remix this December.



Ed Sheeran made this known during his 15 minutes chat via Apple Music’s ‘Rocket Hour’ platform with Elton John, adding that he’s obsessed with ‘Peru’ and finds it addictive.



Speaking on how he got to work with Fireboy, Sheeran said,



“So I got sent his song ‘Peru’ a week ago, to remix it. Someone, a friend of mine, Jamal [Edwards] who runs SBTV sent it to me.



“He said, ‘Fireboy DML would love you on the remix of this song and I’ve just found it really intriguing. So I recorded a verse for it and it’s a song that’s blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and their club scene runs over Christmas’.



“So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to do in England. But yeah, so I have done the remix for this song, but the original is just an ear-worm, it’s addictive and I’m obsessed with it.



“I mean, Cherry will tell you, I’ve had this song on repeat constantly in the house for the last week.”