Economic crunch: Samini to release 'diss track' against Akufo-Addo gov't?

Entertainment of Monday, 24 October 2022

Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Samini, has hinted at releasing a song that will speak to the current economic travails confronting the country.



The musician on Sunday, October 23 took to his Facebook page to express his disquiet about the economic crunch stressing that he supported President Akufo-Addo to bring ‘change and stability’ but with two more years to go, his ‘soul weeps’.



He lamented that the local currency continues to perform woefully against international trading currencies such as the dollar emphasizing that the situation was making the investment of everyone wash away.



“Dear @NAkufoAddo.I supported you to bring change and stability. I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 years to go, my soul bleeds. Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our Cedi. Your people are crying. We cannot pretend all is well. But if God has blessed Ghana with anything, it is our ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will #bealright. Ghana must work again! Where is the Nana Addo who begged us for the mandate?



“The indiscipline in high and low places of government must be checked. We go keep hope alive and continue to soldier on. What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my high graders out there, I say it again , we will #bealright,” Samini wrote on his Facebook page.



The musician further noted in a reply to a fan who asked him to use his craft to address his concerns that "...watch out for a release on 25th. #bealright”.



Musicians over the years have taken to their craft to sometimes express their concern over happening in the country



Sarkodie is one key person who had in the past released a song which addressed the problem at the time. His song ‘Inflation’ lambasted the then government over the higher inflation rate, intermittent power outages popularly known as “dumsor”, Cedi depreciation as well as increasing cost of fuel.











