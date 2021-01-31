Entertainment of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Ebony was a product of Rawlings’s kindness – Akosua Agyepong

The late award-winning singer, Ebony Reigns, has been listed as one of the young talents that were discovered by the late former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



According to the celebrated musician, Akosua Agyepong, president Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings called her and her teammate at the time, Rex Omar, to compose a song for one of the presidential inauguration ceremonies.



She narrated how even as a pregnant woman at the time, the Rawlings’ still trusted her to do the job, following which Nana Konadu gave her an extra duty of training some 60 young children.



These children, selected from the Seven Great Princess Academy, were to perform at the inauguration and she was asked to prepare them for the big event.



According to Akosua, who spoke with GhanaWeb TV, one of these little children who were privileged to be selected was the late Ebony, who died on February 6, 2018, in a ghastly car accident.



“When he became president, you know that inaugurations are done in January, he and his wife invited Rex and me when we were still a team, to come and compose a song for the ceremony. We composed the song – and I was pregnant at the time, after which Mrs. Rawlings informed me that they had put together some 60 children who were to be dressed in red, gold, green, and black.



“She told me that they wanted me to train the children. Although I was pregnant at the time, she believed in my music and in what I could do. One of those children was Ebony who died a few years back,” she revealed.



Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings died at the age of 73 on November 12, 2020, while on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. He is reported to have died after a short illness and was buried on January 27, 2021, at the new Military Cemetary in Accra.



