Ebony is unhappy wherever she is - Father claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Father of late Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as Starboy Kwarteng, has claimed that his daughter is unhappy wherever she is currently.



Mr. Opoku Kwarteng who claims to be in touch with his late daughter in the spiritual world said the deceased artiste is unhappy because justice has since not been served after her demise.



In an interview with KofiTV, the late Ebony’s father alleged that his daughter didn’t die a natural death and as such, she has been bugging him to seek justice.



“Ebony has not been happy since. She is not happy and I can tell you that for a fact. It is true that death is inevitable but my daughter did not die the natural way. I still smell something fishy. There is much more to her death than naturality or whatever they call it but who I’m I?



“I am a spiritualist and so, therefore, my communication and the method of my communication with her royal majesty, Nana Hemaa Ebony is through.…[silence]...let me keep it for now. Our method of communication is not through dreams, but I have had dreams and seen her twice. She spoke to me in my dreams. In the dream, she was only asking that I don't sit and watch….and indeed I felt too bad. It was like the queen was cautioning me not to fold my arms and watch. It's a shame anyway,” he stated.



The late Ebony’s father has had countless interviews since her daughter’s death in 2018 and in all these conversations, he keeps hitting on the fact that his daughter did not die a natural death.



Ebony’s sad demise



The ‘90s Bad Girl, announced her presence on the music scene in 2015 with her debut song, ‘Dancefloor’. Her subsequent releases including Kupe and Hustle won the hearts of so many music lovers.



While she was controversial especially with the way she dressed, which attracted the disapproval of many others, no one could dispute her talent.



Unfortunately, her flourishing career was short-lived when she got involved in that fatal accident which also claimed the lives of two others; Francis Atsu Vondee, a military officer and a friend called Franky.



The music diva was laid to rest on March 24, 2018, at the Osu Cemetery in Accra. She made history as the first female artiste to win Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2018 and also to do it posthumously.



