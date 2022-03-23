Ebo Whyte explains why he mourned his dead father for more than 20 years

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts a bitter experience associated with father’s death



Playwright details how his father died intestate



Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts ill-treatment from family member’s after father’s death



Popular Ghanaian playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has recounted how his entire world came to a halt after he lost his father.



Mr Ebo Whyte who was 15 years at that time said it took him a maximum of 20-years to deal with the pain and trauma associated with his father’s demise.



Narrating the circumstances under which his father died, Mr. Ebo Whyte said he left behind no will, a situation, which caused family members to seize all his properties including several plantations.



Uncle Ebo Whyte said asides from the fact that his father passed away without fulfilling plans to give him a better life, family members made life more unbearable for him.



The renowned playwright said, the greedy family members at that time grabbed all his father’s properties and made an attempt to seize the only remaining house left, that was the one in which they lived.



“My whole world came crashing down. I thought I had lost it all. It took me more than 20 years to get over the pain and to stop blaming God for it. When he fell sick and was admitted, I always prayed to God to heal him. We talk every day and so I knew the plans he had for me but he died intestate. He had several plantations in his hometown but we lost all of it. But not for the intervention of certain people we would have also lost the house in which we live in,” he stated on the ‘Teacher Mmo’ show.



Mr Ebo Whyte recalled a strange instance that prevented his family head from throwing them out of their father’s house.



“There was an instance where the family head once visited our home to inspect. He came the day to decide if indeed we will continue staying there or not but on his way to the car, he slipped and fell. It was a bad fall and everyone said my dad caused it. That particular man never returned to the house and that was the only reason they never captured the house as well,” he added.



Watch the video below



