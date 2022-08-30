Ebo Whyte celebrates 50 plays in 14 years

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: Roverman Productions

Leading playwright, James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte will celebrate his 50th play in 14 years this September.



The playwright, who mentioned that he had been writing and producing plays since 1975, established Roverman Productions, his theatre company in 2008, after his play Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands brought the capital to a standstill, filling all three tiers of the National Theatre for both shows.



Since then, he and his outfit has brought theatre enthusiasts hilarious and insightful plays like What Dad Left Behind, Devil’s Wife, and I Slept With Your Wife.



This September, he celebrates his 50th original play since 2008 with another exciting play, “He Said; She Said.” which tells the story of Mark and Hannah, and Sam and Lucky. They are two married couples, each drowning in its own issues. They discover that the survival of their marriages depends on their reaching out to each other.



But will they find the peace of mind to save each other’s marriage and in the process save their own? The play shows how our actions affect others in ways we cannot imagine.



Tickets are available at GHC 100 each on the Korba platform via short code *365*535#



Physical tickets are also available at the usual outlets:



Joy FM front desk, Shell shops at Airport, East Legon, Tema Community 11, and Dansoman; Total shops at Baatsonaa and Haatso; and Frankies at Osu.







