Ebenezer Dwomoh announces stand-up comedy special 'I'm Not Fooling’

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: nydjlive.com

Committed to building one of the biggest comedy festivals in Africa, Ghanaian comedian Ebenezer Dwomoh, together with his production company Dwoker's Card has announced a major move, a stand-up comedy special dubbed 'I'm Not Fooling'.



Slated for Saturday, August 20, 2022, the event will take place at the Live Event Centre (Kumasi City Mall) where patrons are expected to be treated to good acoustic music and an electrifying night of laughter.



Also billed to perform are highly sought-after comedians including Afia Barcelona, Clemento Suarez, Ato Pagh, Lekzy DeComic and Oh Joo.



Judge Louis Lamis of the popular television show Kejetia vs Makola is also expected to return to the comedy stage for the first time in a long while.



An architect by profession, the brain behind 'I'm Not Fooling', Comedian Ebenezer Dwomoh in a recent interview on BTM Afrika revealed comedy is a form of therapy for him hence pursuing it.



"I still practice as an architect but I like the impact comedy makes. When I perform and see people happy, it keeps me going. This is not work for me, it is therapy," he said.



'I'm Not Fooling' will be Ebenezer Dwomoh's second comedy special.



In 2019, he hosted his first-ever dubbed 'Seriously Joking' on KNUST campus and played host to Teacher Kwadwo, David Aglah, and Ato Pagh.







