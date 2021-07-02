Eazzy condemns ‘senseless’ shooting to death of protesters at Ejura

Entertainment of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, rapper and songwriter, Eazzy born Mildred Ashong has added her voice to the ongoing saga over the murder of Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed and shootings at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



In a Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Eazzy condemned the shooting of indigenes by security personnel that happened due to demonstration following the death of the perceived #FixTheCountry advocate.



Eazzy wrote “To our Enforcers, Please Do NOT abuse your Power on your citizens!



“Treat everyone else with respect and love just like you will do to your own blood! Guns will only hurt and kill your people!” she fumed.



She advised, “Let's all Keep Ghana peaceful so we can move forward as a better country. #FixthecountryGhana”.



