East Legon Executive Club members grace Kofi Boakye’s birthday bash, pull-out service

Members of the East Legon Executive Club weren’t left out of the celebration at the pull-out service of COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, one of the most popular and loved senior police officers in Ghana. He officially retired from the service after turning 60 years old, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.



Despite Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Special Group of Companies CEO, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club graced the occasion.



The club members were obviously proud of the CEO's services to the Ghana police service.



In a brief speech, COP Kofi Boakye thanked God and everyone who had helped him his policing.



The retired policeman, popularly known as Commander One, served for over 30 years and until his retirement, he was the head of the Ghana Police Service’s Legal and Prosecution Division.



He has been credited with some of the most high-profile crime-fighting efforts the country has seen, with the standout performance being in 2005, when he led officers from the Accra Regional Command to apprehend the notorious armed robber, Ataa Ayi.



Visuals from his exit party cum birthday bash showed notable Ghanaians including the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Prophet Asanteman Bofour (Rev Obofour) as well as Diana Asamaoh in attendance.



