EIB shaped my craft as a DJ - DJ Mono

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A Ghanaian disc jockey, Isaac Kobby Arthur, AKA DJ Mono has expressed gratitude for the opportunity at Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB).



In an exclusive interview on SVTV Africa, DJ Mono indicated that before he became a radio DJ he had a limited selection of songs. However, he was required to enlarge his music library.



“I would call myself a classic DJ because I used to spin. Then, you could save a folder and play it over and over, but you cannot do that on the radio. I used to play only highlife, but when I started playing at Starr FM, I had to play RnB, hip hop. I had to download songs because It was strictly English, and I had to get other genres,” he said.



“Starr FM or EIB shaped me because I play cooperate shows now and the kind of music they like is not the usual ones we play. Starr FM was an English station, so you play the 90s, 80s, soul, and sometimes jazz,” he said on We Dey Vybe Show.



According to Mono TV personality, Kafui Dey taught to be versatile because “you can’t say you don’t know or have a song.” DJ Mono began spinning in 2000 and started playing on the radio in 2014. He also shared his achievements after 22 years of being in the industry.



