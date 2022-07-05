EIB management asks protesting staff to stay off air - Report

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

EIB workers owed months of salary arrears



Unpaid EIB workers protest



Management of EIB yet to publicly address salary issues and agitating workers



Management of Excellence in Broadcasting Network (EIB) has asked its agitating staff to stay off-air after demonstrating over their unpaid salaries.



There have been reports of workers at the media conglomerate being owed several months of salary arrears.



Some of the workers at EIB who are owed salary arrears up to nine months are reported to have embarked on industrial action to protest the situation.



Following the protest, which is said to have commenced by the workers on Monday, July 4, 2022, the management of the media firm has reportedly asked all staff members who engaged in the protest to stay off air.



While the staff of EIB have been tight-lipped about the situation, some journalists with other media houses have taken to social media to criticise the management over the development.



In a tweet, Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) of YFM said, “Management has directed all aggrieved workers who participated in the demonstration to stay off air until further notice.”



Bridget Otoo of Metro TV, on the other hand, who describes the current fate of EIB staff as an abuse by the management in a tweet, said, “You can never call someone who has worked for 3 months or even 11 months without pay anything short of loyal. Stop abusing your workers by hiding behind loyalty and pay them! They have families. How do you expect them to feed, when their bosses are lavishly flaunting their wealth?



“Telling your employees to tighten their belts while you have loosened yours!” she added.



She further questioned the motive of Dr Kwabena Duffour who is a known shareholder in the media company, about his campaign to become a flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress while the workers are owed.



“This is one of the reasons I would never vote for a person like Dr. Kwabena Duffour. His intention for contesting in the NDC looks more like a man who wants power to amass wealth for himself and his businesses! So he cares more about his party foot soldiers than his staff!” she fumed.



Meanwhile, the management of EIB is yet to officially speak on the matter.














