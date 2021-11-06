E-Weekly Wrap: Xandy Kamel's husband jabs Zionfelix, Kumchacha slams Shatta

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 November 2021

E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Forum is back with a bang!



A lot has been happening in the entertainment industry, and as is expected, Amma Broni has a compilation of all the big news from your favourite personalities.



It was a week of clap back from the husband of actress Xandy Kamel to blogger, Zionfelix who made a post on the 'failed' marriage.



Also, tons of advice came in for the actress, who publicly announced that her husband, Kaninja, a Sports presenter, has cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend.



Shatta Wale has also admonished all ghetto youth to abide by the laws of the state in his new song titled "Jail Man" following his release from prison.



Get the latest gist from the camp of Prophet Kumchacha, KiDi, Jagger Pee, Kwaw Kese among others.



Watch E-Weekly Wrap below:



